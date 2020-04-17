Stephen King’s Golden Years Is a Geriatric Slog

Stephen King's Golden Years (CBS)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS



“I’m still working here, and you’re still a jerk.”

The Losers are back on the run from The Shop as they slum it with de-aging janitor Harlan Williams in Stephen King’s Golden Years. There’s been an explosions at the nearby plant, and things are getting a little too green for good’s sake.

Join Losers Randall Colburn, Michael Roffman, and McKenzie Gerber as they discuss the show’s parallels with Twin Peaks, Felicity Huffman’s noble attempts to carry the miniseries, and William Forsythe’s doppelgänger in R.D. Call.

Listen above and stay tuned next week when the Losers host a live watch-along of Mary Lambert’s Pet Sematary on Saturday, April 25th at 9 p.m. EST via Consequence of Sound’s Twitch channel in celebration of Halfway to Halloween Month. Also, if you’re feeling charitable, leave us a glowing review on wherever you get your podcasts.

We appreciate it.

— Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

— E-mail us tips.

Links

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

— Read: The Creepshow Must Go On

— Editorial: Clowns, Langoliers, and Tommyknockers: Appreciating “The Stephen King Miniseries”

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

— Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

— List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations