The Losers' Club Watch-along

Did you get the call from Mike Hanlon? The Losers’ Club is meeting tonight on Consequence of Sound’s Twitch channel for a live watch-along of It: Chapter Two. Together, they plan to put an end to this Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

Constant Readers and Listeners should bring some popcorn, some drinks, maybe even a slingshot. There will be running commentary, endless tangents on Gary Dauberman, and plenty of opportunities to gush over Bill Hader’s Richie Tozier.



Don’t miss out: Everyone’s gonna reunite on Twitch at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST to start the movie together. It: Chapter Two will be unlocked to subscribers of HBO at this time, though it’s also available to rent via Amazon Prime.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The event is part of Consequence‘s Halfway to Halloween Month, which plans on bringing plenty of horror-related content to you every week. In fact, tomorrow night, The Horror Virgin will be evading Samara as they force you to watch 2002’s The Ring.