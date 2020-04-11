Did you get the call from Mike Hanlon? The Losers’ Club is meeting tonight on Consequence of Sound’s Twitch channel for a live watch-along of It: Chapter Two. Together, they plan to put an end to this Pennywise the Dancing Clown.
Constant Readers and Listeners should bring some popcorn, some drinks, maybe even a slingshot. There will be running commentary, endless tangents on Gary Dauberman, and plenty of opportunities to gush over Bill Hader’s Richie Tozier.
Don’t miss out: Everyone’s gonna reunite on Twitch at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST to start the movie together. It: Chapter Two will be unlocked to subscribers of HBO at this time, though it’s also available to rent via Amazon Prime.
The event is part of Consequence‘s Halfway to Halloween Month, which plans on bringing plenty of horror-related content to you every week. In fact, tomorrow night, The Horror Virgin will be evading Samara as they force you to watch 2002’s The Ring.