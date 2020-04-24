Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

The Losers’ Club Hosting Live Watch-Along of Pet Sematary

We'll start the burial on Saturday, April 25th at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST via Twitch

by
on April 24, 2020, 5:42pm
0 comments
The Losers' Club Live - Pet Sematary
The Losers' Club Live - Pet Sematary

Sorry Pascow, the barrier was meant to be crossed. That’s why tomorrow night — Saturday, April 25th — The Losers’ Club are crossing over the deadfall to host a live watch-along of 1989’s Pet Sematary on Consequence of Sound’s Twitch channel.

Constant Readers and Listeners should bring some popcorn, some drinks, maybe even a six-pack for Jud. Make no mistake, there will be running commentary, endless tangents on Zelda, and plenty of chatter about Louis Creed’s abs.

Don’t miss out: The burial begins on Twitch at 9:00 p.m. EDT / 6:00 p.m. PDT to start the movie together. Pet Sematary is currently streaming on both Hulu and Amazon Prime. Make sure you have it ready to go; otherwise, we’ll send the Wendigo.

The event is part of Consequence‘s Halfway to Halloween Month, which plans on bringing plenty of horror-related content to you every week. In fact, on Sunday night, The Horror Virgin will be heading to Haddonfield to watch John Carpenter’s Halloween.

Previous Story
Troye Sivan and Kim Petras Perform for The Stonewall Inn Benefit Livestream: Watch
Next Story
Song of the Week: The Rolling Stones Get No Satisfaction “Living in a Ghost Town”
No comments