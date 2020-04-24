The Losers' Club Live - Pet Sematary

Sorry Pascow, the barrier was meant to be crossed. That’s why tomorrow night — Saturday, April 25th — The Losers’ Club are crossing over the deadfall to host a live watch-along of 1989’s Pet Sematary on Consequence of Sound’s Twitch channel.

Constant Readers and Listeners should bring some popcorn, some drinks, maybe even a six-pack for Jud. Make no mistake, there will be running commentary, endless tangents on Zelda, and plenty of chatter about Louis Creed’s abs.



Don’t miss out: The burial begins on Twitch at 9:00 p.m. EDT / 6:00 p.m. PDT to start the movie together. Pet Sematary is currently streaming on both Hulu and Amazon Prime. Make sure you have it ready to go; otherwise, we’ll send the Wendigo.

The event is part of Consequence‘s Halfway to Halloween Month, which plans on bringing plenty of horror-related content to you every week. In fact, on Sunday night, The Horror Virgin will be heading to Haddonfield to watch John Carpenter’s Halloween.