Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Revisiting The Stand Miniseries in the Age of COVID-19

The Losers' Club heads out West to discuss Mick Garris' iconic Stephen King adaptation

by
on April 03, 2020, 12:00pm
0 comments
The Losers' Club - The Stand Rewatch
The Losers' Club - The Stand Rewatch

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher  |  RSS

“Seasons don’t fear the reaper…”

Times are weird. There’s a virus going around. People are staying inside. Answers are sparse. Sound familiar? For weeks now, Stephen King’s The Stand has been on the mind, so what better time than now to revisit the 1994 miniseries.

Join Losers Randall Colburn, Dan Caffrey, Michael Roffman, and McKenzie Gerber as they make their way out West. Who’s going to Boulder, CO? Who’s heading to Las Vegas, NV? You’ll have to follow along to find out.

Listen above and stay tuned next week when the Losers host a live watch-along of It: Chapter Two on Saturday, April 11th at 9 p.m. via Consequence of Sound’s Twitch channel in celebration of Halfway to Halloween Month. Also, if you’re feeling charitable, leave us a glowing review on wherever you get your podcasts. We appreciate it.

— Follow us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

— E-mail us tips. 

Links

— Listen and Follow: Coach Hop

— Read: The Creepshow Must Go On

— Editorial: Clowns, Langoliers, and Tommyknockers: Appreciating “The Stephen King Miniseries”

— Editorial: Let’s Not Fuck Up This Stephen King Renaissance, Okay?

Feature: Behold, The Stephen King Cinematic Universe!

— Ranking: Every Stephen King Movie, Miniseries, TV Show from Worst to Best

List: The Top 10 Stephen King Film Adaptations

Previous Story
Taylor Swift Launches Radio Show on SiriusXM
Next Story
Stephen Colbert Reveals He Once Auditioned to Play Screetch in Saved by the Bell: Watc
No comments