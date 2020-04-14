The Lowest Pair Share New Single “Shot Down the Sky”: Stream

Experimental folk duo The Lowest Pair delivered a pair of covers for our recent “Angel from Maywood” livestream tribute to John Prine. In just over a week, they’ll deliver some new music of their own in the form of their latest album, The Prefect Plan. Ahead of the LP’s April 26th due date, the band has shared the single “Shot Down the Sky”.

As is typical for The Lowest Pair’s music, much of “Shot Down the Sky” is built on the dueling banjos and harmonies of Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee. However, producer Mike Mogis of Bright Eyes has helped expand their sound, which you can hear here in the shambling percussion and the melancholic lap steel. That sense of sorrow is more about perseverance than sadness, though, as the duo sing, “I shot up, I brought down the sky/ It didn’t bleed/ Neither did I.”



“It’s about the sky falling. The idea of wanting — or what you think you want in a moment — going for it, and then exploring the fascinating aftermath,” Winter told Folk Alley. “And it’s about letting go of expectations, acceptance.”

Stream The Lowest Pair’s “Shot Down the Sky” below.

While the band is hoping to support The Perfect Plan on a summer tour (tickets available here), they’ll spend release day performing as part of the “Shut In & Sing” livestream folk festival. They’re set to go on at 2:30 p.m. EDT on April 26th, while other performers include Andrew Combs, Erin Rae, Jerry Douglas, Tracy Bonham, Nicki Bluhm, Brandy Clark, The Ballroom Thieves, Fantastic Negrito, Rhiannon Giddens, and more. Tickets and more info is available via Stageit.