The National Launch Archival Concert Series as Fundraiser for Touring Crew

The National, photo by Amanda Koellner

Coinciding with the announcement of their High Violet 10th anniversary reissue last week, The National shared archival footage from a 2010 concert in Brooklyn. It looks like such video releases will become a weekly “communal event” for the indie rockers, as they’ve now launched a new archival series as a fundraiser for their touring crew.

In their tweeted announcement, The National said they’ll be releasing content from “our vaults, classic live sets, or some unseen/rarely seen footage to pass the time at home” every Monday at 5:00 p.m. ET. The videos will be streamed on YouTube.



Beyond entertaining fans stuck at home, the series will serve to raise funds in aid of the band’s touring crew. The National, like so many other musicians, have had to postpone planned tour dates because of the coronavirus pandemic, including canceling the 2020 edition of their Cincinnati-based Homecoming Festival. To help their crew during these lean times, they’re taking donations via a GoFundMe page.

“Our crew are the lifeblood of our touring operation and have become family through the many years we’ve worked together,” the band wrote on the fundraiser. “If you are enjoying these concerts and would like to continue to support, you can donate here.” In addition, profits from merch sales through The National’s website, their Cherry Tree members-only store, and new Cherry Tree enrollments are all being redirected to the band’s crew.

Watch the YouTube stream below starting at 500 p.m. ET.