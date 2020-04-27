The National Share Previously Unreleased Concert Film Guilty Party: Basilica Hudson: Watch

The National, photo by Lior Phillips

The National have debuted a previously unseen concert film called Guilty Party: Basilica Hudson on their YouTube page. The footage was filmed back in July 2017 and features a handful of guest musicians, including Mouse on Mars, Buke and Gase, and So Percussion.

The concert is being released as part of The National’s weekly livestream archival series “An Exciting Communal Event”. Each Monday at 5:00 p.m. ET, the band streams old footage “from their vaults” on YouTube Live — be it music festival sets or vintage clips — to raise money for their road crew struggling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Today’s just happened to be an entire, never-before-seen concert.



The National – Guilty Party: Basilica Hudson was filmed during a special “in the round” performance at New York venue Basilica Hudson celebrating the release of their 2017 album, Sleep Well Beast. The show was billed as “an intimate, one-of-a-kind release party” featuring live video projection mapping by artist Casey Reas. Sure enough, you can see all of that magic unfold in the film.

The National’s performance in the film is pretty moving, even by their own standards. With extra percussion backup and new vocalists chiming in, the setlist feels particularly emboldened and mystical. Of course, it helps that the people filming were able to get such unique, detailed angles. The whole thing was produced by La Blogothèque in association with 100 Year Films. Watch it below.

Setlist:

Nobody Else Will Be There (with Nadia Sirota)

Day I Die (with So Percussion)

Walk It Back (with Nadia Sirota and Mouse on Mars)

The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness (with Arone Dyer and So Percussion)

Born to Beg ( with Arone Dye and Mouse on Mars)

Turtleneck

Empire Line (with So Percussion, Mouse on Mars, Nadia Sirota)

I’ll Still Destroy You (with So Percussion, Mouse on Mars, and Nadia Sirota)

Guilty Party (with Nadia Sirota)

Carin at the Liquor Store

Dark Side of the Gym (with Arone Dyer, Nadia Sirota, and Mouse on Mars)

Sleep Well Beast (with So Percussion, Buke and Gase, Nadia Sirota, and Mouse on Mars)

Bloodbuzz Ohio

I Need My Girl

Pink Rabbits

Fake Empire

Encore:

Mr. November

Terrible Love