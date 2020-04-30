Menu
Tunein Player
Consequence Podcast Network
Audio on the go to stay in the know

Mobb Deep Became Infamous By Learning From Failure

The Opus explores the setbacks the duo faced on their way to success

by
on April 30, 2020, 4:30pm
0 comments
The Opus - Mobb Deep
The Opus - Mobb Deep

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

The mid-90’s produced a crowded field chock full of brilliant rap records. With debuts from Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, and Jay-Z, artists really needed to bring their A-game if they were going to try and stand out. Mobb Deep could have easily been lost in the ether, especially given the mixed reception towards their debut album, Juvenile Hell.

Instead, like so many of the artists we’ve covered in The OpusMiles Davis, Simon & Garfunkel, Ozzy Osbourne, the list goes on — Mobb Deep leaned on that failure to chase their own success. Because without the bitterness of defeat, Prodigy & Havoc may have never been driven to evolve into the powerhouse that created The Infamous.

Join host Andy Bothwell as he speaks with Havoc and Executive Producer/A&R’s Matt Life about the setbacks the duo faced and how they overcame them. We’ll also hear from CSU-Long Beach professor and music journalist Oliver Wang about the story behind the song that changed it all for Mobb Deep, in addition to Evidence of Dilated Peoples and both Slug and Ant of Atmosphere on what sets The Infamous apart from the other titans of the genre.

Editors' Picks

If you missed past seasons of the series, no worries! You can find a full archive of The Opus here.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, stream Mobb Deep’s The Infamous – 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition via all major streaming services. You can also enter to win a copy of The Infamous on vinyl — signed by rapper Havoc himself.

Follow us on Facebook | Podchaser

Previous Story
Portugal. the Man Offer to Send Alaskan Students Books Banned by School Board
Next Story
Parks and Recreation Reunion Episode: How to Watch, What Time Does It Air
No comments