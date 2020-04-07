The Purge

It may seem pretty apocalyptical out there, but we haven’t yet reached Purge levels of insanity. And yet over the weekend, residents in Crowley, Louisiana were subjected to the same sirens from the dystopian horror film.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Crowley recently issued a strict 9:00 p.m. curfew. On Saturday, as a way to signal the beginning of the curfew, Purge-esque sirens blared from officers’ patrol cars.



Crowley Police chief Jimmy Broussard told KATC that he was not familiar with The Purge and had no idea the siren was associated with the film. However, after receiving numerous complaints from local residents, Broussard said he doesn’t plan on using any type of siren moving forward.