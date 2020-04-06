The Strokes Get Some Fresh Air on New Song “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus”: Stream

The Strokes, photo by Debi Del Grande

In less than four days, The Strokes will release their highly anticipated studio album, The New Abnormal — but that hasn’t stopped the band from sharing one last single before the record drops this Friday. Say hello to “Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus”, a breath of fresh air in the band’s catalog.

“Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus” is the third track we’ve heard from The New Abnormal, following “Bad Decisions” and “At the Door”. The band also previewed “Ode to the Mets” live onstage at the Bernie Sanders rally that got pretty meta.



“Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus” sounds like an Angles song filtered through crystalized ’80s synths. There’s still some guitar wails in the background and, of course, Julian Casablancas’ punk-ish vocals, but the majority of the single spends its time toying with keyboards. That is until the chorus kicks in, where the rest of the band uses their guitars for some blissful pop rock melodies. Stream the track below.

Unsurprisingly, we just got verifiable evidence that The Strokes are as popular as ever over 20 years into their career. We sat down with Radio-Active Records shop manager Gunther Schenk to find out which High Fidelity quotes the film got right about record stores. As it turns out, The Strokes are still incredibly popular in terms of sales. “It seems as if everyone who comes in likes them, we are constantly getting Is This It into collections of existing fans, and we are introducing many new people to the band with this album being played regularly,” said Schenk. Duh.