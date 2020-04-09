The Strokes Launch Pirate Radio Show

The Strokes' pirate radio show

Under normal circumstances, The Strokes would be busy promoting their new album with late-night TV appearances, radio interviews, and live tour dates. But because the world is amidst a pandemic, the band ‘s members are stuck at home in self-isolation. So they’ve instead launched a new “pirate radio series” called Five Guys talking about things they know nothing about.

Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond Jr., Nikolai Fraiture, and Fabrizio Moretti recorded the first episode today via Zoom. The 17-minute episode is mostly just scatter-brained musings and inside jokes. (Most hilariously, Moretti spends most of the episode engulfed in an art print he set as his Zoom background.)



The guys briefly touch on Lizzie Goodman’s Meet Me in the Bathroom oral history (which no one seems particularly fond of), past interactions with Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner (he apparently slapped Moretti in the face after showing up late to a meeting), and Hammond’s idea for a car-based interview series that pre-dated Carpool Karaoke and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Casablancas also pulls up a classic clip of Bill Withers, which they all watch together. All and all, it’s a pretty bonkers watch, but fans of The Strokes will no doubt enjoy seeing the band in such a casual setting.

According to Casablancas, The Strokes will use the next episode of Five Guys talking about things they know nothing about to preview their upcoming album, The New Abnormal, which is set to arrive on April 10th. So, stay tuned.