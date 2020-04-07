The Sword, courtesy of Cosa Nostra PR

Austin heavy rockers The Sword have been on hiatus for two years. The band took a break following a prolific string of releases and tours, an era its tapped into for two career-spanning compilations, Conquest of Kingdoms and Chronology 2006-2018, out on June 5th.

Conquest of Kingdoms is a 3-LP vinyl collection of previously unreleased live tracks, B-sides, covers, and rarities. Chronology 2006-2018 is a 3-CD compendium that includes the band’s greatest-hits and fan favorites, and also includes some of the rarities featured on Conquest of Kingdoms.



“We’ve got all these exclusive 7-inches and a split record or two, that were pressed in 1,000 quantities — maybe people heard those tracks on a YouTube stream in not really the greatest quality,” bassist Brian Richie said in a press release. “As the band had gone on hiatus, we had this wealth of material to share including live sets — things that were sitting on my hard drive for years, things that were given to me at shows. It seemed like the right time.”

The cover selections are particularly notable, with The Sword honoring many of the heavy psych and proto-metal bands that came before them. Some of the notable covers on Conquest of Kingdoms include Pentagram’s “Forever My Queen”, KISS’ “She”, Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song”, and more.

Longtime fans will recognize highlight tracks from the band’s studio output on Chronology 2006 – 2018, including the instant classic “Freya”, “Cloak of Feathers”, and “The Warp Riders”, among others.

“The CD release [Chronology 2006-2018] will be more of a career retrospective with selections from each of our albums as well as the rarities and B-sides and things,” singer/guitarist John D. Cronise said of the methodology of the separate compilation. “Sort of a mini box set, you could say. The set will include a booklet with essays and photos, to make it special and extra. Whereas the LP release [Conquest of Kingdoms] is more streamlined, with just the B-side and rarities material. Personally for me, that’s what’s exciting about the releases. A lot of that stuff I never thought would see the light of day but I always thought was really cool and was proud of.”

The Sword are scheduled to emerge from hiatus for a string of shows this summer — “virus permitting,” according to Richie — some headlining and some supporting Primus’ tour covering Rush’s Farewell to Kings. See those dates below, and get tickets here.

Listen to a live version of “Freya” recorded in 2011 at Stubb’s in Austin below. Pre-order the compilations via Craft Recordings.

The Sword North American 2020 Tour Dates with Primus:

05/26 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion

05/27 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

05/29 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theater

06/01 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

06/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco *

06/03 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

06/04 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum *

06/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

06/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

06/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

06/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Majestic Theater *

06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/13 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue*

06/15 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

06/16 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

06/17 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

06/20 – Asbury Par, NJ @ The Stone Pony

06/21 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn

06/23 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

06/24 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

06/25 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place *

06/26 – Sterlight Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

06/27 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

06/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

06/30 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

07/01 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

07/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room *

07/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street *

* = The Sword only

Conquest of Kingdoms Tracklist:

Side A

01. The Horned Goddess (live) *

02. Barael’s Blade (live) *

03. Lament for the Aurochs (live) *

04. Iron Swan (live) *

Side B

01. The Sundering (live)*

02. Fire Lances of the Ancient Hyperzephyrians (live) *

03. The Black River (live) *

04. The White Sea (live) *

Side C

01. Sea of Spears (live) *

02. Freya (live) *

03. Night City (live) *

04. The Chronomancer II: Nemesis (live)

Side D

01. He’s Waiting (C Average Version)

02. Sea of Spears

03. Immigrant Song

04. Nasty Dogs and Funky Kings

05. Codex Corvidae

06. Freya ‘08 *

Side E

01. Forever My Queen *

02. She*

03. Daughter of Dawn

04. Farstar

05. Cold Sweat

06. Cheap Sunglasse

Side F

01. Hammer of Heaven

02. Hexenringe

03. Seriously Mysterious (Level One Remix) *

04. John the Revelator

05. Turnt to Dust *

06. Serpent Weather

* = Previously unreleased

Chronology 2006 – 2018 Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Freya

02. Winter’s Wolves

03. The Horned Goddess

04. Iron Swan

05. How Heavy This Axe

06. Fire Lances of the Ancient Hyperzephyrians

07. Maiden, Mother & Crone

08. The Black River

09. Acheron/Unearthing the Orb

10. Lawless Lands

11. The Warp Riders

12. (The Night the Sky Cried) Tears of Fire

13. The Horned Goddess (live) *

14. Barael’s Blade (live) *

15. Lament for the Aurochs (live) *

16. Iron Swan (live) *

Disc 2

01. Cloak of Feathers

02. Dying Earth

03. Seven Sisters

04. Apocryphon

05. Empty Temples

06. Mist & Shadow

07. Early Snow

08. The Dreamthieves

09. Seriously Mysterious (acoustic)

10. Buzzards (acoustic)

11. Deadly Nightshade

12. Sea of Green

13. Used Future

14. Come and Gone

15. Sea of Spears (live) *

16. Freya (live) *

17. Night City (live) *

18. The Chronomancer II: Nemesis (live

Disc 3

01. He’s Waiting (C Average Version)

02. Sea of Spears

03. Immigrant Song

04. Nasty Dogs and Funky Kings

05. Codex Corvidae

06. Freya ’08 *

07. Forever My Queen *

08. She*

09. Daughter of Dawn

10. Farstar

11. Cold Sweat

12. Cheap Sunglasses

13. Hammer of Heaven

14. Hexenringe

15. Seriously Mysterious (Level One Remix)*

16. John the Revelator

17. Turnt to Dust *

18. Serpent Weather

* = Previously Unreleased