The xx’s Romy Madley Croft Announces Debut Solo Album, Performs New Song “Weightless”: Watch

The xx's Romy Madley Croft, photo by Philip Cosores

2020 appears to be the year for all things The xx. In addition to forthcoming music from the UK trio, resident producer Jamie xx returned with his first single in five years last week. Now, the group’s vocalist and guitarist Romy Madley Croft has announced that her own debut solo album is on the way, even teasing with it a new song called “Weightless”.

Croft revealed all the exciting news during a session on Instagram Live on Sunday, as Stereogum points out. Although she didn’t mention a release date or title for her new album, she did indicate that it’s “a lot more upbeat,” adding that it’s “not exactly going to be guitar music, but it’s going to be more fun.” Judging by Croft’s description, perhaps her material could follow in the footsteps of The xx’s acclaimed 2017 album I See You, which saw them trade their minimal indie rock for more vibrant and danceable numbers.



As a little preview of what’s to come, Croft debuted one of the LP’s tracks, “Weightless”. Melodic and indeed “fun” in nature, its performance video can be seen below.

While the forthcoming record marks her first solo releases, Croft has been steadily producing and writing songs for other artists outside of The xx. In recent years, she’s worked with everyone from Dua Lipa and King Princess to Florence and the Machine and Mark Ronson. She’s next set to appear on the new solo album from Savages’ Jehnny Beth.