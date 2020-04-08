Michael C. Hall and Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum Revisit First Concerts

This Must Be the Gig - Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum

This week host Lior Phillips is joined by Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum. The trio was founded after Michael C. Hall met Peter Yanowitz and Matt Katz-Bohen while starring in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Though they met on Broadway, the three musicians’ paths were very different.

Yanowitz was a member of The Wallflowers in the band’s earliest years, and has drummed for everyone from Yoko Ono to Billy Bragg and Wilco. Katz-Bohen, meanwhile, has worked with a variety of acts, and has spent the last decade-plus as a member of Blondie. And while Hall is best known for starring roles in Dexter and Six Feet Under, his musical pedigree is also impressive, including Broadway spots in Chicago, Cabaret, and Lazarus, the latter of which he worked closely with David Bowie.

Named at the suggestion of Katz Bohen’s young daughter, Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum just released their debut EP last week after two years of working out their psychedelic, gothic electrorock. In celebration, This Must Be the Gig connected with the trio to discuss their touring with a Broadway production, their first times playing together, the origin of Katz-Bohen’s Jew-tah nickname, their first concerts, Hall’s propensity for on-stage mishaps, and much, much more.

