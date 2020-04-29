This Must Be the Gig - Sylvan Esso

Sylvan Esso join This Must Be the Gig for a delightful chat on their new live album and concert film, WITH — a deliriously beautiful document of their 2019 tour-of-the-same-name.

The sold-out jaunt saw the duo perform on classic stages, such as Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, New York’s Beacon Theater, and LA’s Walt Disney Concert Hall. Those performances featured an expanded live band, including former podcast guest Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak, Amelia’s bandmates in Mountain Man on harmonies, and Adam Schatz of Landlady, among others.

In this episode, Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn chat with host Lior Phillips about what it took to bring those shows to life, adding saxophone, bass clarinet, and two percussionists to their sound, the Michelin Man inspiration behind Amelia’s incredible stage costume, details from the duo’s soon-to-be released third album, and so much more.

