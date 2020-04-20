The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs (Shudder), Beastie Boys (Apple TV+), and Re-Animator ( Empire International Pictures)

Consequence of Sound Radio is back on the air with that ill communication coming to you through TuneIn. This week, we’re paying tribute to Beastie Boys, talking to Joe Bob Briggs, and re-watching Re-Animator.



In celebration of Beastie Boys Story on April 24th, we’re highlighting the legacy of the hip-hop luminaries on Inspired By. Debuting on Tuesday, April 21st at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT, the latest edition of Content Strategist/Music Programmer Ben Kaye’s playlist show will highlight the rap, rock, and samples that all tie back to Ad-Rock, Mike D, and MCA.

Halfway to Halloween continues on Wednesday, April 22nd, beginning with The Losers’ Club at 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT. Losers Randall Colburn, Michael Roffman, and McKenzie Gerber discuss the geriatric slog that is Stephen King’s 1991 miniseries Golden Years.

Then on a special episode of Relevant Content at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT, Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman sits down with cult hero Joe Bob Briggs to discuss the return of Shudder’s The Last Drive-In.

Finally, 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT rolls around with a new episode of The Horror Virgin. Todd, Jenn, and Mikey will try to keep their heads as they revisit the cult classic Re-Animator.

On Saturday, April 25th, we’ll get lost in the weekend with a new Late Shift mix debuting at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT.

Listen in to CoS Radio anytime at TuneIn and on the TuneIn app, which you can download via the Apple App or Google Play stores. You can also play the station on your smart device by using the voice command, “Play Consequence of Sound Radio.” Or, stream it directly from CoS by clicking the radio symbol on the right side of the header at the top of every page, or using the embedded player at the top of this page.

As usual, you can also catch rebroadcast episodes of all our shows and podcasts throughout the week, and listen to select episodes on demand at TuneIn. Find a complete schedule for the week of April 20th through April 26th below. (New episodes are in bold.)

Monday, April 20th:

Pandemic Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Soccer Mommy Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Miles Davis Rebroadcast — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Revisiting The Stand Rebroadcast – 5:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Post Animal Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

Tuesday, April 21st:

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 5 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Jacob Collier Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Beastie Boys — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Greg Dulli Rebroadcast – 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – They Live Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET (Wed) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Wednesday, April 22nd:

Pandemic Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Golden Years Pt. 1 – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Frances Quinlan Rebroadcast – 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Returning to the Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – Re-Animator – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

The Strokes’ Greatest Hits Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Liam Gallagher Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT



Thursday, April 23rd:

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 1 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Pandemic Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m.

PT

Inspired By Beastie Boys Rebroadcast — 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Oneohtrix Point Never Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. PT (Thurs) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Friday, April 24th:

The Opus – Bitches Brew: Episode 4 Rebroadcast – 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Inspired By Miles Davis Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Golden Years Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Joe Bob Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – Re-Animator Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Lower Dens Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Saturday, April 25th:

Late Shift 9 — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

Assembly – Iron and Wine and Calexico Episode 1 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Zola Jesus Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT

Inspired By Beastie Boys Playlist Rebroadcast — 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig –Bat for Lashes Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET(Sun) / 9:00 p.m. PT

Sunday, April 26th:

Late Shift 9 Rebroadcast — 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT

The Opus – Bitches Brew: Episode 4 Rebroadcast — 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT

Inspired by Miles Davis Rebroadcast – 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT

The Losers’ Club – Golden Years Pt. 1 Rebroadcast – 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

Relevant Content – Joe Bob Rebroadcast – 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

The Horror Virgin – Re-Animator Rebroadcast – 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

Pandemic’s Greatest Hits Playlist Rebroadcast — 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT

This Must Be the Gig – Mike Patton Rebroadcast – 12:00 a.m. ET/ 9:00 p.m. PT