Thom Yorke's Tomorrow's Modern Boxes at Austin City Limits 2019, photo by Amy Price

While it remains to be seen whether live music will actually return in 2020, some artists are being proactive and rescheduling postponed tour dates for this fall. In the case of Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke, he’s unveiled new, rescheduled dates for his “Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes” solo tour.

Originally set to take place this spring around Coachella, the tour will now occur in September and October. However, beyond the new dates, there are a few other changes to the itinerary: he’s announced alternate venues for shows in Washington D.C. and Chicago, while the St. Paul, MN date has been canceled outright.



Tickets for the postponed dates will be honored for these rescheduled shows. If you don’t already have tickets, you can purchase them here.

Today’s announcement doesn’t specifically mention Coachella, but presumambly Yorke will also appear at the festival’s rescheduled dates taking place October 9th-11th and 16th-18th. The festival’s full lineup is still forthcoming.

In related news, to bide fans’ time while in quarantine, Radiohead recently launched a YouTube concert series.

Thom Yorke 2020 Tour Dates:

09/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/02 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/03 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

10/04 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

10/06 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

10/13 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

10/19 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom