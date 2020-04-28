Three 6 Mafia, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to Compete in Instagram Live DJ Battle

Krayzie Bone and DJ Paul

Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are next up in the popular Instagram series “Verzuz Battle”. Represented by DJ Paul and Krayzie Bone, respectively, the dueling DJs will go hit-for-hit this Thursday, April 30th, at 8 pm ET.

Over the past month, “Verzuz Battles” have become a hip-hop pandemic institution. What began as a one-off between Swizz Beatz and Timbaland has morphed into one of the most vital expressions of quarantine rap culture, and since then we’ve seen heavyweight bouts between RZA and DJ Premier, Hit-Boy and Boi-1da, T-Pain and Lil’ John, and more, including a record-setting session between Teddy Riley and Babyface that nearly broke Instagram.



While self-isolation requires DJ Paul and Krayzie Bone to go it alone, Swizz Beats and Timbaland will probably be in the comments ready to declare a winner. Don’t be surprised if any of Bizzy, Wish, Layzie, or Flesh-N-Bone make remote appearances, and since Three 6 Mafia reunited last year for a tour, we might even hear from Juicy J.

“Celebrating over 50 combined years of hits,” Krayzie Bone wrote in a statement announcing the event. DJ Paul sounded even more excited, judging by the copious capital letters and exclamation points.

“Allow Me To Introduce You To The Face Off!!! This Is Not A Battle. This Is A Celebration Between Homies of Over 50 yrs Combined Dropping Slap!!! Limited Merch For This Event Will Be Available So Save That Stimmy Check!”

Tune in Thursday at 8 pm ET to see the battle, although none of these have started on-time yet, so don’t rush making the perfect drink or rolling up something extra tight.

Earlier this year, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony signed a promotional deal and briefly went boneless.