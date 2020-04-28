Tier Drop Ranks Horror Villains on Twitch

Tier Drop: Horror Villains

We’re halfway to Halloween, and we’re already in the spooky spirit. So today on our new Twitch show Tier Drop, we’re sharpening the machetes as we rank classic horror movie villains.

The history of horror has a number of iconic killers, from Freddy Krueger terrorizing A Nightmare on Elm Street to Michael Myers stalking Haddonfield every Halloween. Chucky made us afraid of our own toys thanks to Child’s Play, and hockey masks are now synonymous with Friday the 13th because of Jason. But then there are your Pinheads, your Cujos, and even your Jaws…es, all those off-beat baddies bring the frights in very different ways.



We’ll carve them all up in our discussion and ranking on the latest Tier Drop, streaming Tuesday, April 28th at 4:00 p.m. EDT/1:00 p.m PDT. Video Director Perry Froelich, Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman, and contributor Dan Yergert, will dissect the deadly deviants this time around.

Head to Twitch to catch it all. You can also check out the rest of our new Twitch programming all week, including watch-alongs with our podcasts The Horror Virgin, The Losers’ Club, and Halloweenies, plus our review show COVID-EODROME.