Tom Hardy is a handsome fellow, and that makes his latest look all the more striking. The superstar actor sports a cigar, a receding hairline, and a prosthetic nose the size of a bank vault in the first trailer for Josh Trank’s Capone. Along with the trailer, Trank has revealed that the film will receive a digital release on May 12th.

Capone began filming all the way back in 2018, under the name of Fonzo. Even with a star like Tom Hardy in the lead role, no more was heard from the production for years, as Trank seemingly struggled to find a distributor. But now, as Collider reports, Capone has been picked up by Vertical Entertainment, rescuer of such troubled flops as Billionaire Boys Club and John Travolta’s Gotti. Since this is Trank’s first film since the poorly-received Fantastic Four, he’s surely hoping Capone finds a warmer welcome than those other Vertical titles, especially since everyone is stuck at home looking for something to watch.



Capone starts with the titular character post-conviction, as his mental faculties fail him and he slips into a haze of violent memories. Not everyone believes his decline is genuine, though. “Do you know the difference between Adolf Hitler and Al Capone?” one character asks. “Hitler is dead, and Capone lives like a king in Florida.” Check out the trailer below.

