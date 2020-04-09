Tommy Lee: Motley Crue’s Summer Tour with Def Leppard Is “Still a Go”

Motley Crue

Even with the concert industry on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, drummer Tommy Lee maintains that Mötley Crüe’s upcoming summer stadium tour with co-headliners Def Leppard is “still a go”.

The highly anticipated outing marks a reunion for Mötley Crüe after completing their “Final Tour” at the end of 2015, and signing a “cessation of touring” contract that essentially prevented them from playing shows as a band ever again. The Crüe apparently were inspired by the success of last year’s Netflix biopic The Dirt, destroying the contract late last year and announcing their return.



Logistically, the tour is scheduled to begin June 18th in Jacksonville, Florida. Already, we’ve seen a number of June festivals either postponed or canceled due to the pandemic, while Tool postponed their entire spring / summer tour that was scheduled through June 23rd.

While it seems that Mötley Crüe’s June 18th tour kickoff is wishful thinking at this point, Lee told Billboard (in an interview that was conducted on April 1st) that the band is proceeding with plans as scheduled.

“Everything’s still a go,” insisted Lee. “We’re all in constant communication. Nikki [Sixx] and I have been in several production meetings. You’re talking multiple stadiums, so it’s like two kids in a candy store putting together something people are going to walk [away from] saying, ‘Are you f**king kidding me?!’ That’s our mission right now, and it’s definitely headed in that direction.”

Lee is known for his remarkable drum stunts at Mötley Crüe’s shows, and he’s trying to figure out how to match or best his past efforts. “What am I supposed to do at this point? I literally have done the impossible — and all of it,” remarked Lee. “Do I shoot myself out of a f**kin’ cannon? At a stadium, there’s no ceiling. There’s nothing to hang from, so there’s a bunch of issues we’ve been talking about.”

For now, Lee hopes people stick with social-distancing measures, so life can return to normal sooner than later. “By the time all this f**king apocalyptic bullshit is over, I think everyone’s going to be in a really good mood to go out and have the f**king best time ever. I really do. I hope everyone stays inside, and we can get a f**king grip on this and get back to people having their normal lives.”

In addition to Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard, “The Stadium Tour” also features Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, and Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts. It is scheduled to run through a September 5th show in Los Angeles, with tickets to all shows available here.

Meanwhile, Lee is also working on a new solo album titled Andro. He had planned to release the first couple of singles this month, but will likely wait until June. “It’s just not a good time to release it right now,” said Lee. “I go back and forth with it, because I think now, maybe more than ever, people are at home and actually looking for something new, but they’re also struggling.”

The Stadium Tour 2020 Tour Dates:

06/18 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

06/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

06/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

06/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

06/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

06/29 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark

07/03 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium

07/07 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

07/09 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

07/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

07/14 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

07/15 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

07/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

07/23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

07/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/13 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

08/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

08/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park

08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

08/22 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/23 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field

08/25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/26 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/28 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/30 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

09/02 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

09/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium