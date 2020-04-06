Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee Is Trending for Anti-Trump Letter He Didn’t Write

Tommy Lee, via Eleven Seven, and Donald Trump, via White House

Tommy Lee posted a profanity-laced open letter to President Trump a couple weeks ago, which he attributed to someone by the name of Craig Alan Wilkins. Now, the Mötley Crüe drummer is trending all over Twitter, as a number of celebrities have shared the post, thanking Lee for his “Dear F*cking Lunatic” letter.

Turns out that the letter is an update of a missive that was actually penned by the author Aldous J. Pennyfarthing in 2017, and included in his 2018 book, Dear F*cking Lunatic: 101 Obscenely Rude Letters to Donald Trump. It was written way before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears that someone (maybe Craig Alan Wilkins?) changed it to be a little more current, closing the letter by declaring that Vice President Pence would be inept handling a “medical crisis”.



Celebrities such as Rosie O’Donnell, Bette Midler, and Bradley Whitford have shared the letter, with Rosie saying, “Thank u Tommy Lee”, and Whitford remarking, “We are all Tommy Lee today.” Comedian Sarah Silverman also shared the letter, but she was quick to give credit to Aldous J. Pennyfarthing.

While Lee didn’t write the letter, it’s easy to see why it’s trending. The expletive-laced missive reads in part: “Do you know how fucking insane you sound, you off-brand butt plug? … You are fucking exhausting. Every day is a natural experiment in determining how long 300 million people can resist coring out their own assholes with an ice auger.”

The original letter closes with the following line, “Oh, and Pence, you oleaginous house ferret. Fuck you, too!” The updated version reads, “Oh, and Pence, you oleaginous house ferret. Fuck you, too! You’ll be as useful as a chocolate teapot against a medical crisis you Bible thumping cock socket.”

Upon seeing the letter trending, author Pennyfarthing tweeted, “Welcome new followers! Yes, I’m the original author of the ‘Dear Fucking Lunatic’ letter. Not Tommy Lee. I simply don’t measure up to Tommy Lee.”

The original letter can be found at Daily Kos, while the updated version, as shared by Tommy Lee can be seen below along with the celebrity retweets.

Tommy Lee has a long history of bashing President Trump, recently calling him out for “molesting” the American flag. As of right now, you can catch Lee and the rest of Mötley Crüe on their summer reunion tour with co-headliners Def Leppard. Tickets are available here.

