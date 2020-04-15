Members of Tool, Megadeth, and Korn Host Bass and Drums Zoom Webinar

Tool's Justin Chancellor (photo by Melinda Oswandel), Korn's Ray Luzier (photo via Wikipedia), Megadeth's Dave Ellefson (photo by David Brendan Hall)

With everyone on pandemic lockdown, now is perhaps the best time to pick up a new instrument. But you won’t have to go it alone: members of Tool, Megadeth, and Korn are teaming up with the Berklee College of Music to present a special livestreamed webinar about the close relationship between bass and drums.

Presented by the famed school’s bass department, the interactive Zoom event will feature bassists Justin Chancellor of Tool, Megadeth’s Dave Ellefson, and Billy Sheehan, known for his work with David Lee Roth and Steve Vai. Providing percussion guidance are drummers Danny Carey of Tool, Korn’s Ray Luzier, and Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren.



According to a flyer, the webinar will “explore the evolution of their musical journeys” in order to “better understand this ‘Heavy’ drum/bass relationship where groove, precision, and intensity are key.” Along with some tutorials, the program promises “education, conversation, career advice, and gig stories.”

The Berklee bass livestream officially goes live Thursday, April 16th at 1 p.m. ET. It will be free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to come with questions for the various musicians. For more information, including how to register, head here.

