Tool Now Postpone Entire North American Tour

After previously postponing the first leg of their spring 2020 North American tour, Tool have now postponed the entire outing. The band announced the “difficult decision” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to become more widespread.
The progressive metal titans had hoped to resume touring on May 29th in Tacoma, Washington, after postponing a leg that ran from April 16th through May 5th. Now, the entire second leg, which was to run through a June 23rd show in San Francisco, has been postponed, as well.
Tool offered the following statement on its Facebook page:
“Friends –
We hope you and your loved ones are doing as well as possible given the difficult time we all find ourselves in.
As the spread of COVID-19 continues we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of our previously announced Spring 2020 performances. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances, which we hope to be able to announce soon.
Stay home, stay healthy and please, wash your hands.”
As mentioned in the statement, fans will be able to apply their tickets to the rescheduled dates, once they are announced.
Tool had been touring in support of last year’s Fear Inoculum, their first new album in 13 years. They are just one of many bands who’ve had to postpone or cancel tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keep up with the latest cancellations and postponements with this updated list.
Tool Postponed Spring 2020 Tour Dates:
04/16 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
04/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/19 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/22 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
04/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
04/25 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
04/28 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
04/29 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
05/01 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
05/02 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Centre
05/04 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
05/05 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
05/17 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Music Festival
05/29 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
05/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/02 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
06/04 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
06/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
06/07 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
06/09 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
06/10 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
06/12 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
06/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
06/16 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
06/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center
06/19 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena
06/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center