The Singer From Trapt Has Gone Full MAGA

Trapt

Last month, the band Trapt made headlines for the first time since 2002 after frontman Chris Taylor Brown went on a Twitter spree defending Donald Trump’s quantifiably inadequate response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has cost the lives of 25,000 Americans and counting. Brown was initially trigged by a tweet from Captain America actor Chris Evans criticizing one of Trump’s unhinged press conferences, and it somehow devolved into into a series of problematic tweets full of racially-charged language in which Brown referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus” and chided black people for playing the victim card 50 years after the Civil Rights Act was passed.

So, now that a few weeks have passed, how is Brown doing?



Well, to start, he’s calling for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who he’s labeled as a “Deep State” operative working on behalf of Big Pharma. For his part, Brown believes “we don’t need a vaccine to beat Corona.”

As of end of Feb this quack was saying no 1 had anything to worry about, did not have to change their routine, said as late as March 9, if people want to go on cruises and they’re healthy go ahead and he wants to criticize @realDonaldTrump’s early actions end of Jan?!! #firefauci https://t.co/bNvjsk2gdL — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 13, 2020

This PHD in molecular biology is the guy you want to listen to. Dr. Fauci is part of what is called the Deep State, working on behalf of Big Pharma. Vitamins A, C and D will make sure your immune system can handle most anything. We don’t need a vaccine to beat Corona. https://t.co/oXSCRaQ3Va — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 13, 2020

He says New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and not Trump, is solely to blame for the state becoming an epicenter for the virus. (To date, New York has 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with nearly 11,000 people having lost their life as a result of the virus.)

Andrew Cuomo says Trump needs to push corps harder to make anti body tests by using Defense Production Act! Says “if I could, I would” Buddy, NO ONE who has said “Make America Great Again?? America was never that great,” will EVER be President! It’s YOUR fault NY has most cases! https://t.co/LwxIA74XgH — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 12, 2020

Even so, Brown believes the “cure” — shutting down the country in order to prevent further spread — is worse than the virus itself.

Trapt vs metal/metalcore Twitter wars have been fun but the real goal is Trump 2020 & opening up the economy ASAP I want it open by May 1. I’ll do what I can 2 prove that the shutdown is GOING 2 B worse than the virus itself if it goes any longer. Great Depression killed millions — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 13, 2020

With the price of gold going WAY up, I wonder how much firearms and ammo are increasing? Guns and ammo are much more valuable than gold in a societal collapse. 15 million unemployed is about to turn into 45 million over next few months unless we can open this back up ASAP… — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 9, 2020

And that the coronavirus is no worse than the flu. (Fact check: It’s much, much worse.)

NYC has a total of 14,904 cases. The number of fatalities in NYC is 131. 0.8%… I can bet that there are a lot more cases in NYC… the average flu kills .1% of people who contract it on average. For those 65 and older, the death rate for average flu is .8%. There’s that # again — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 24, 2020

Compare deaths to average flu deaths per month over last few years. If you’re going to freak yourself out over deaths on this put it into perspective. CDC estimates that there have been at least 23,000 deaths from flu, 38 million flu illnesses 390,000 hospitalizations this year — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 22, 2020

When not spewing misinformation and conspiracy theories, Brown is making *funny* videos with his gun.

This is hilarious!!! Not suggesting anyone should do this! Total joke… I know this will trigger at least a few IL’s, but I’m hoping most of you laugh your asses off. pic.twitter.com/2XKuB5a97G — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 8, 2020

He’s railing against big government and the belief the president holds total authority. (Oh, wait.)

Love how democrats wanted to check Trump’s power on everything from attacking Iran to regulations on states’ carbon emissions, yet when there’s a crisis, they look 2 the president 2 decide all. Dems, Republicans believe states should have more power than the federal govt! Use it! — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 4, 2020

He’s picking fights with “liberal metalcore” bands and doubling down on his stance that white privilege does not exist.

Seems most of liberal metalcore twitter were bullied big time growing up & now want 2 turn the tables somehow, yet they still feel like they can’t actually stand up to anyone in real life. Their only solution is 2 troll anonymously. So I’ll block any 1 whose anonymous & not a fan — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 8, 2020

I knew this guy has an issue with my beliefs, 😂 Why so many metal and metal core bands hard core leftist Bernie bros? I don’t get it. Did they not learn anything in high school? Guess not. #dontbeavictim and defend yourself! #whiteprivilege does not exist! #trump #maga #kag2020 https://t.co/yHk3gWtrhU — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 27, 2020

He has inside info on Trump’s intelligence briefings.

The U.S. Intelligence Community presented #Trump with a highly classified report last week that confirmed that communist China lied to the world about the number of cases and deaths it’s suffered from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. You Bernie bros and Biden buds believe em now? — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 1, 2020

He’s tweeted a bunch of other MAGA nonsense.

We’re all in this together 🇺🇸 https://t.co/S389u8pEJz — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 28, 2020

At least 2/3rds of twitter users talk shit to people and then act like saints when it’s dished back at them… It’s quite interesting to watch. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 7, 2020

What?! Does this seem like a dude who just went through virus hell the night before? He couldn’t be playing it up for, something like 🤔 sensationalism right? Talks as if he was dying from malaria and then wakes up like he is in this video😂 Not a good actor… That’s for sure. https://t.co/lcxcg6mdU0 — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 3, 2020

Including engaging in homophobia and transphobia.

Can you believe this POS in this band @powertriptx He’s threatening me with his back up gang of gay and trans friends🤦🏻‍♂️ The leftwing Bernie bands of the modern era are absolutely insane…. wow 😂 https://t.co/iON08r8iEj — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 22, 2020

And promoting his band’s new album.

Our new album “Shadow Work” is going to destroy everyone…. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 14, 2020

Really mean it when I say our new album “Shadow Work” is going 2 make the real TRAPT fans VERY happy! Mix of Self Titled & Only Through The Pain Not “heavy” no screams no guitar solos if you’re a “metal” head or a metalcore fanatic you won’t like it Just great music & vox hooks! — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) April 14, 2020

