The Singer From Trapt Has Gone Full MAGA

Chris Taylor Brown says Anthony Fauci should be fired and that the cure is worse than the virus

by
on April 14, 2020, 6:34pm
Trapt
Trapt

Last month, the band Trapt made headlines for the first time since 2002 after frontman Chris Taylor Brown went on a Twitter spree defending Donald Trump’s quantifiably inadequate response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has cost the lives of 25,000 Americans and counting. Brown was initially trigged by a tweet from Captain America actor Chris Evans criticizing one of Trump’s unhinged press conferences, and it somehow devolved into into a series of problematic tweets full of racially-charged language in which Brown referred to COVID-19 as the “China virus” and chided black people for playing the victim card 50 years after the Civil Rights Act was passed.

So, now that a few weeks have passed, how is Brown doing?

Well, to start, he’s calling for the firing of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who he’s labeled as a “Deep State” operative working on behalf of Big Pharma. For his part, Brown believes “we don’t need a vaccine to beat Corona.”

He says New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and not Trump, is solely to blame for the state becoming an epicenter for the virus. (To date, New York has 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with nearly 11,000 people having lost their life as a result of the virus.)

Even so, Brown believes the “cure” — shutting down the country in order to prevent further spread — is worse than the virus itself. 

And that the coronavirus is no worse than the flu. (Fact check: It’s much, much worse.)

When not spewing misinformation and conspiracy theories, Brown is making *funny* videos with his gun.

He’s railing against big government and the belief the president holds total authority. (Oh, wait.)

He’s picking fights with “liberal metalcore” bands and doubling down on his stance that white privilege does not exist.

He has inside info on Trump’s intelligence briefings.

He’s tweeted a bunch of other MAGA nonsense.

Including engaging in homophobia and transphobia.

And promoting his band’s new album.

Fortunately, Ice T is now coming to the rescue.

