Travis Scott and Kid Cudi have joined forces for a new collaborative single called “The Scotts”.

The track is produced by Daytrip, Dot Da Genius, and Plain Pat, with co-production by Travis Scott and Mike Dean. The title is a play on the two rapper’s names: Travis Scott (obvs) and Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi’s real name).



“The Scotts” premiered this evening during Travis Scott’s “Astronomical” experience on Fortnite. It will receive a wide release on digital streaming platforms at Midnight. Check out a sneak peak below.

Travis Scott closed out last year by releasing Jack Boys, the first compilation album from his Cactus Jack Records. The early part of this year has seen him guest on albums from Jay Electronica and Justin Bieber.

Earlier this month, Kid Cudi released “Leader of the Delinquents”, his first solo single in four years. It’s believed to be the first preview of his upcoming seventh album, Entergalactic.

“The Scotts” Artwork