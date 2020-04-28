Coronavirus Strands Dozens of Festival-Goers in Panama

Stranded attendees of Tribal Gathering Music Festival

Imagine if Fyre Fest unfolded during a global pandemic, because that’s the situation in Colón, Panama at the moment. Upwards of 40 people who attended the Tribal Gathering Music Festival remains stranded more than a month after the festival shuttered due to COVID-19.

As Vice reports, on March 12th, three days before Tribal Gathering was set to end, the government of Panama issued a state of emergency over the pandemic, effectively shutting down the country. Attendees of Tribal Gathering were initially ordered to remain in quarantine until March 23rd. Eventually, some festival-goers were allowed to leave, as long as they could prove they had travel accommodations. Dozens of others were stranded, however, after Panama implemented nationwide travel restrictions barring travel to and from the country. The travel ban went into effect on March 30th and was recently extended until May 22nd.

As a result, some 40 Tribal Gathering attendees and staff members are still stuck in Panama as of April 27th. While those who remain at the festival’s grounds have been able to secure food and medical supplies from local merchants, there are other concerns. “It rained nonstop for a few days. There was no sewage system and disgusting water was pouring everywhere,” Peter Grant, a festival volunteer, told the Guardian. “Not only that, a few people have mental health issues and they started really struggling.”

American-born and British-born attendees also say they’ve received little assistance from their respective embassies. “They just kept giving us the same options every time, saying ‘hold tight’ or giving us expensive hotel options in Panama City with no means of getting there. And there were no options for flights home,” Grant explained.

Vice has published a brief video documentary about Tribal Gathering and the plight of those individuals who’ve been stranded. Watch it below.