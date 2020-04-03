Tropical Fuck Storm Get Lost in “Suburbiopia” on New Song: Stream

Tropical Fuck Storm, photo by Lawrence McCrabb

Australian band Tropical Fuck Storm have released a new 7-inch on Joyful Noise that comes with two reckless art-punk songs: “Suburbiopia” and a cover of The Saints’ “This Perfect Day”. Get ready for both numbers to shock some energy into your day.

These tracks are absolute rippers, practically coming apart at the seams from their weird, thundering guitar parts. Tropical Fuck Storm toy around with glitching electronics and experimental percussion on “Suburbiopia”. Meanwhile, the B-side features a caustic take on “This Perfect Day”, Aussie punk vanguards The Saints’ 1977 track. TFS are joined on the cover by vocalist Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers and Surfbort drummer Sean Powell.



In a press release, the band explained how the latter collaboration came to be. “Amy and Sean were hangin’ out at TFS HQ and Hammer was stuck up in New South Wales because of the fires,” they said. “Sean jumped on drums and Amy grabbed a mic and we banged out our fave Saints tune for fun. Amy named the band Sniff Surf Storm!”

Topical Fuck Storm have recreated the chaos of “Suburbiopia” in an accompanying music video as well. In the clip, the band sport matching blue outfits and blonde bob wigs in an attempt to explore the upside of being in a suicide cult. It’s some serious third eye bizarreness. Watch it below.

This summer, Tropical Fuck Storm will hit the road to perform live at a handful of music festivals, including Primavera Sound, Best Kept Secret, Green Man, and Roskilde Festival. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming tour dates here.