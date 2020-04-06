Val Kilmer Hasn’t Had a Girlfriend in 20 Years

Val Kilmer in Blind Horizon

Even superheroes need some tender loving care. Batman Forever star Val Kilmer has revealed that he hasn’t had a girlfriend in two decades, and that the void has left him “lonely part of everyday.”

As People notes, the actor revealed his dating troubles in his forthcoming memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry, due out April 21st. “I haven’t had a girlfriend in 20 years,” Kilmer wrote. “The truth is I am lonely part of every day.”



In the past, the 60-year-old Kilmer has dated Daryl Hannah, Cher, and Angelina Jolie. He and fellow actress Joanne Whalley were married from 1988 to 1996 and share two children. But it appears that after his divorce with Whalley, Kilmer hasn’t had much luck finding love again.

It hasn’t stopped him from trying, however. Speaking about his fascination with the opposite sex, the Tombstone star said, “I’ve always found women infinitely more interesting than men,” adding, “Perhaps that’s why we’ve always gotten along. We are big oafy elephants … and they are butterflies.”

If Bruce Wayne himself can’t seem to lock down a partner, I’m not sure what that means for the rest of us, but perhaps Kilmer ought to try his hand at dating apps, which have seen a surge in usage in the wake of coronavirus and self-quarantining. Bumble user Sharon Stone probably has some solid tips on how to set up a profile.

Elsewhere in his memoir, Kilmer notably opened up about his battle with throat cancer back in 2015. He specifically mentioned how former girlfriend Cher helped him through his recovery process, writing, “Once Cher works her way inside your head and heart, she never leaves. For her true friends, her steadfast love and loyalty never die.”

Kilmer is next set to appear in this summer’s Top Gun sequel, Top Gun Maverick.