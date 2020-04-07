Hayley Williams and Phoebe Bridgers (photos by Ben Kaye)

Last month brough the release of “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris”, a new Hayley Williams song featuring backing vocals from boygenius, aka Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus. Today, the Paramore frontwoman continues to show her love for the beloved supergroup by covering Bridgers’ own Smoke Signals” while in self-quarantine.

Williams posted a video of her acoustic rendition on Instagram this afternoon. In a touching caption, the singer dedicated the performance to Lindsey Barnes, a friend and artist who helped with the photos and visuals associated with her forthcoming album Petals for Armor. Williams wrote,



for lindsey

woke up today a lil heavy. didn’t know why, just some days are like that. but then realized i am inextricably connected to my friend @lindseybyrnes and she is going through a really tough time. one of her favs is Phoebe Bridgers so this self-serenade is actually for her since i can’t hang with her or hug her tight. check on your friends and send them your love. just because we are all isolated right now doesn’t mean we aren’t as close. our connection to each other defies space and time.

Williams also included a message for Bridgers at the end of her note, writing, “ps @_fake_nudes_ im sorry for butchering your beautiful guitar parts. and also, this is just a perfect song.”

Hear Williams’ version of the “perfect” Stranger in the Alps single below. Her Petals for Armor solo debut officially arrives May 8th.