Matthew McConaughey Plays Virtual Bingo With Quarantined Seniors: Watch

The actor calls out numbers for residents of an Austin retirement community

by
on April 07, 2020, 11:00am
Matthew McConaughey virtual bingo zoom seniors
Matthew McConaughey playing bingo with seniors on Zoom

Leave it to Matthew McConaughey to make things feel alright, alright, alright.

On Monday, the veteran actor hosted a virtual bingo session for residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Austin. Quarantining at home with his wife, mother, and children, the 50-year-old McConaughey called numbers over Zoom for self-isolating members of the retirement community. It was extremely wholesome.

In a video posted to Round Rock’s Facebook page, McConaughey and his family are seen enthusiastically cheering on the double-winners of the latest round. Treat yourself to a smile and watch it below.

This isn’t the first time the Oscar-winning actor has taken to Zoom during our national shutdown. Last week, he made a surprise appearance duriing a digital meeting for University of Texas at Austin students and offered a message of hope: “Hang in there. We’re comin’ out the other side”.

However, it’s not at all unprecedented for the Texan native to make a cameo at his alma mater. Last year, McConaughey co-taught a class at the University called Script to Screen, and he’d been a visiting instructor there since 2015.

Outside of teaching and Zooming, McConaughey recently reunited with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto for a new FX show called Redeemer. Last year, he had a lead role in the not-so-good Guy Ritchie film The Gentlemen. For now, though, he’ll be playing the part of Cheerful Bingo Caller #1.

