Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Paul Simon and Edie Brickell Cover The Everly Brothers from Quarantine: Watch

The married couple offer an intimate, soothing take on "I Wonder If I Care As Much"

by
on April 07, 2020, 12:16pm
0 comments
paul simon edie brickell everly brothers cover
Paul Simon and Edie Brickell performing from quarantine

With lockdown orders in place around the country, musicians have been livestreaming concerts from their very own homes on a regular basis. Despite largely retiring from performing, Paul Simon recently staged such an event and it couldn’t have been more intimate.

On Monday, Simon and his wife, Edie Brickell, offered up a lovely and soothing stripped-down cover of The Everly Brothers classic “I Wonder If I Care As Much”. Performing in an empty room, with Simon on acoustic guitar, their combined harmonies served as a balm for our anxious times.

This week’s cover follows Simon’s acoustic version of “The Boxer”, which he delivered from self-isolation back in March. Simon also recently appeared as part of Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion livestream.

Editors' Picks

Below, watch Simon’s two quarantine performances and videos from Luck Reunion.

Earlier this year, The Opus spotlighted the Simon and Garfunkel album Bridge Over Troubled WaterRevisit episode one ahead.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Previous Story
Playing Video Games Will Turn Humans Into Grotesque, Deformed Figures, New Study Predicts
Next Story
Mykki Blanco Shares Defiant New Song “PATRIARCHY AINT THE END OF ME”: Stream
No comments