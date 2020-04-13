Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals on Fallon

With everyone on coronavirus lockdown, there is no better time to belt out “Come Home”, one of the highlights off last year’s Anderson .Paak album Ventura. And that’s exactly what .Paak did Friday night for a special remotely broadcast “At Home” edition of The Tonight Show.

Like previous guests Dua Lipa and “Weird Al” Yankovic, .Paak and his Free Nationals backing band delivered the track from each of their own quarantine spaces. Coordinating a performance that incorporates nine (!) different locations might seem like a recipe for chaos, but .Paak and his cohorts pulled it off seamlessly. Watch below.



“Come Home”, which also features André 3000, scored a Grammy for Best R&B Performance earlier this year. .Paak recently contributed to the Justin Timberlake-produced soundtrack for Trolls World Tour.