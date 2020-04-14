Angel Olsen Debuts Two New Songs During “Still at Home” Benefit Livestream: Watch

Angel Olsen "Still at Home" livestream

Last Saturday, Angel Olsen performed a ticketed livestream benefit concert called “Still at Home: An Evening of Songs on Piano and Guitar”. An expansion of her own regular DIY livestreams, it featured a full 18-track setlist, including the debut of two stunning new songs.

Keeping with the event’s theme, one of the new tracks was driven by guitar, while the other saw Olsen cozied up to a piano. Proof they’re very new, both have no title as of yet and Olsen even admitted that she hadn’t quite fully memorized their lyrics. “I don’t have an ending yet,” she also said about one of them. Still, the two continue to solidify Olsen’s status as an extraordinary songwriter.



The “Still at Home” set also featured a pair of cover songs. Olsen played a version of Roxy Music’s “More Than This”, which she previously debuted during a livestream in March. Additionally, she performed the Bruce Springsteen track “Tougher Than the Rest”, a cover she released as part of her 2017 Phases compilation album.

Of course, Olsen also rattled off a number of her own fan favorites, such as the All Mirrors title track, “Sans”, “Pops”, and Burn Your Fire for No Witness highlight “Unfucktheworld”. The indie rocker also pulled out “Some Things Cosmic”, from her 2010 debut EP Strange Cacti.

Watch a few clips from the “Still at Home” livestream below. Proceeds from the event benefit MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Effort, as well Olsen’s own touring band and crew.