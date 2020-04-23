Josh Klinghoffer Covers Big Thief’s “Not” from Quarantine: Watch

Josh Klinghoffer, photo by Philip Cosores

Josh Klinghoffer has returned with a new cover of Big Thief single “Not”. It’s his first bit of new music since being let go from the Red Hot Chili Peppers last December in the wake of John Frusciante’s return.

Klinghoffer’s acoustic rendition was filmed while in self-isolation. According to a lengthy statement from the rocker, he got instantly “hooked” onto Big Thief after watching their October performance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.



“I can’t recall if I said ‘whoa’ or ‘wow’ or both, but it was a very pleasant smack in the face,” Klinghoffer recalled in a lengthy statement. “A few days later he [a friend] and I went to a show and on the way, he played me more of their music. Hooked.”

Added Klinghoffer, “I realized I hadn’t felt this much love for a new band in twenty years. That was both sad and disturbing. I’m not sure who it says what about, but regardless, I was head-over-heals [sic] in love with Big Thief.” Watch the homemade video below, followed by his full statement on the cover.

Back in January, Klinghoffer spoke about his firing from RHCP, a decision he described as “pretty simple” and without “animosity.” “It’s absolutely John’s [Frusciante] place to be in that band. So that’s why I’m happy for him, I’m happy that he’s back with them,” he said. Prior to his departure from the Peppers, Klinghoffer released his debut solo album under his Pluralone moniker.

“Not” is off Big Thief’s stellar Two Hands album from 2019.

