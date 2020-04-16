Laura Marling Performs Tiny Desk (Home) Concert from Her Living Room: Watch

Laura Marling's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Revamped for the quarantine age, NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series now is shot in artists’ respective residences. The intimacy of such a setting works to the advantage of the program’s latest guest: Laura Marling.

The English folk songwriter played three tracks — “Held Down”, “Strange Girl”, and “Song For Our Daughter” — from her very own London living room. The cozy surroundings coupled with the stripped-down nature of her renditions made for a tender session, and one that brought her vocals to the forefront. It was certainly not a bad way to see these Song for Our Daughter selections performed live for the first time.



Watch Marling’s full Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below.

Marling’s new album, Song for Our Daughter, just dropped last week. Recently, Marling appeared on Kyle Meredith With… to discuss her latest collection of music and the impact of studying psychoanalysis. She also recently collaborated with Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien on a track dubbed “Cloak of the Night”.

