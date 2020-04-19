Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Eddie Vedder, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney Play Lady Gaga’s One World: Together At Home Concert: Watch

Also watch performances from Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, and more

by
on April 18, 2020, 9:22pm
0 comments
Eddie Vedder plays at One World: Together At Home Concert
Eddie Vedder plays at One World: Together At Home Concert
view all

“One World: Together At Home Concert”, a global special curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, aired on Saturday night in celebration and support of health care workers and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO). The two-hour telecast was broadcast simultaneously on ABC, NBC, and CBS, and also streamed online. Below, you can watch highlights from the concert.

Featured performers included Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, and Lady Gaga herself.

Eddie Vedder Performs “River Cross” on the Organ

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder played “River Cross”, a song from the band’s new album Gigaton. And he did so on an organ! Yes, Eddie Vedder has an organ in his house!

The Rolling Stones Unite to Play “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

Playing from their respective homes, The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts rolled through a rollicking rendition of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.

Lady Gaga Performs “Smile”

For her part, Gaga performed Charlie Chaplin’s “Smile” on keyboard. Her poignant cover included lyrics like, “Smile, though your heart is aching/ Smile even though it’s breaking/ When there are clouds in the sky/ You’ll get by.”

Lady Gaga Performs “The Prayer” with Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, and Lang Lang

Later in the evening, Lady Gaga teamed up with Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, and Lang Lang to perform “The Prayer”.

Steve Wonder Pays Tribute to Bill Withers

Stevie Wonder honored his friend, the late Bill Withers, by performing “Lean on Me” in addition to his own ballad “Love’s in Need of Love Today”. “During hardships like this, we have to lean on each other for help,” Wonder said prior to his performance. My friend, the late Bill Withers, has the perfect song for that, and I want us to remember him tonight.”

Paul McCartney Plays “Lady Madonna”

Sir Paul McCartney paid tribute to the doctors and nurses on the frontlines of COVID-19 by performing a stripped-down version of The Beatles’ “Lady Madonna”. McCartney also gave a shout out to his mother Mary, who was a midwife and nurse during WW2.

Elton John Plays “I’m Still Standing” in His Drive-Way

Playing from a grand piano situated underneath his kids’ basketball hoop, Sir Elton John offered up a rendition of “I’m Still Standing”.

Billie Eilish Covers “Sunny”

Billie Eilish, with accompaniment from her brother Finneas, covered the classic Bobby Hebb song “Sunny”.

Billie Joe Armstrong Performs “Wake Me Up When September Ends”

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong brought Lady Gaga to tears with a moving rendition of “Wake Me Up When September Ends”.

Head to the next page to see performances from Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, and more…

view all
Previous Story
R.I.P. Matthew Seligman, Bassist for Thomas Dolby and The Soft Boys Dies From Coronavirus at 64
No comments