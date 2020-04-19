Eddie Vedder, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney Play Lady Gaga’s One World: Together At Home Concert: Watch

Eddie Vedder plays at One World: Together At Home Concert

“One World: Together At Home Concert”, a global special curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, aired on Saturday night in celebration and support of health care workers and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO). The two-hour telecast was broadcast simultaneously on ABC, NBC, and CBS, and also streamed online. Below, you can watch highlights from the concert.

Featured performers included Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, and Lady Gaga herself.



Eddie Vedder Performs “River Cross” on the Organ

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder played “River Cross”, a song from the band’s new album Gigaton. And he did so on an organ! Yes, Eddie Vedder has an organ in his house!

Eddie Vedder playing "River Cross", live at Global Citizen, 2020 pic.twitter.com/7mebxjEFd5 — olha meu fixado (@grunge2000) April 19, 2020

The Rolling Stones Unite to Play “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

Playing from their respective homes, The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts rolled through a rollicking rendition of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.

🤘 If you start us up, we’ll never stop fighting for global health. Take action with The @RollingStones: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/Dpze2tNyCW — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

Lady Gaga Performs “Smile”

For her part, Gaga performed Charlie Chaplin’s “Smile” on keyboard. Her poignant cover included lyrics like, “Smile, though your heart is aching/ Smile even though it’s breaking/ When there are clouds in the sky/ You’ll get by.”

Lady Gaga Performs “The Prayer” with Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, and Lang Lang

Later in the evening, Lady Gaga teamed up with Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, and Lang Lang to perform “The Prayer”.

Celine Dion, Lang Lang, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga and John Legend joining forces to sing "The Prayer". 😍🥰 The world deserves this level of combined brilliance! 🥺🔥#TogetherAtHome #GlobalCitizenspic.twitter.com/OwPJzGPMQU — Victor 🕊️ (@VictorNewt) April 19, 2020

Steve Wonder Pays Tribute to Bill Withers

Stevie Wonder honored his friend, the late Bill Withers, by performing “Lean on Me” in addition to his own ballad “Love’s in Need of Love Today”. “During hardships like this, we have to lean on each other for help,” Wonder said prior to his performance. My friend, the late Bill Withers, has the perfect song for that, and I want us to remember him tonight.”

Stevie Wonder just paid tribute to his friend Bill Withers by performing "Lean of Me” at the #TogetherAtHome concert. It’s amazing, and couldn’t be more perfect for this moment. pic.twitter.com/6ZtlLN4KRh — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 19, 2020

Paul McCartney Plays “Lady Madonna”

Sir Paul McCartney paid tribute to the doctors and nurses on the frontlines of COVID-19 by performing a stripped-down version of The Beatles’ “Lady Madonna”. McCartney also gave a shout out to his mother Mary, who was a midwife and nurse during WW2.

The greatest living musician pays tribute to health care workers. Thank you, Sir Paul McCartney. 👏👏#TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/w8XRPzPz9y — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 19, 2020

Elton John Plays “I’m Still Standing” in His Drive-Way

Playing from a grand piano situated underneath his kids’ basketball hoop, Sir Elton John offered up a rendition of “I’m Still Standing”.

Heroes on the frontlines, this song is for you ❤️ Join @Eltonofficial in thanking frontline workers for protecting our communities during the pandemic. Do your part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 at https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy. #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/WeClpDwwWs — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

Billie Eilish Covers “Sunny”

Billie Eilish, with accompaniment from her brother Finneas, covered the classic Bobby Hebb song “Sunny”.

Billie Eilish and Finneas put on a great performance of Bobby Hebb's "Sunny".#TogetherAtHome #GlobalCitizenspic.twitter.com/UNpyrwv4QM — Victor 🕊️ (@VictorNewt) April 19, 2020

Billie Joe Armstrong Performs “Wake Me Up When September Ends”

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong brought Lady Gaga to tears with a moving rendition of “Wake Me Up When September Ends”.

@billiejoe me lembrando da minha fase adolescente 2000.

Wake me up when september ends.#TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/eOcGHqOOWK — Paulo | Devilphy ⚛ (@zxnphy) April 19, 2020

Head to the next page to see performances from Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, and more…