Run the Jewels Burn All Their Money in New “Ooh LA LA” Video Featuring Zack de la Rocha: Watch

Run the Jewels' "Ooh LA LA" music video

Run the Jewels’ latest single “Ooh LA LA” was one of the best songs we heard in the month of March. Today, the track track has received a new music video, and it’s just as noteworthy.

Directed by Brian and Vanessa Beletic, the clip sees Killer Mike and El-P burning wads of cash in the middle of the street. The fiery scene also features Greg Nice of Nice & Smooth, whose own music is sampled on the single, producer DJ Premier, and past RTJ collaborator Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine.



According to a statement from RTJ, the video is supposed to be an imagined view of “the world on the day that the age old struggle of class was finally over. A day that humanity, empathy, and community were victorious over the forces that would separate us based on arbitrary systems created by man.” They added,

“This video is a fantasy of waking up on a day that there is no monetary system, no dividing line, no false construct to tell our fellow man that they are less or more than anyone else. Not that people are without but that the whole meaning of money has vanished. That we have somehow solved our self created caste system and can now start fresh with love, hope and celebration. It’s a dream of humanity’s V-DAY… and the party we know would pop off.”

The “Ooh LA LA” visuals were actually filmed weeks before the pandemic began, but its themes can be just as applicable — if not more so — today given the disproportionate hardship currently rippling through the US.

Watch below. This clip comes ahead of RTJ’s highly anticipated RTJ4 album, which is set “to arrive soon.”