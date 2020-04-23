SZA and Lizzo Lead Soothing Meditation Session on Instagram: Watch

SZA and Lizzo's meditation session on Instagram Live

At the start of the outbreak last month, Lizzo helped her fans stay grounded with a calming and hopeful meditative Instagram video. “We’re not going to let fear become the next pandemic. Namaste,” she told her followers. The “Juice” singer held another meditation livestream this week, but this time she was accompanied by a special guest in SZA.

Their virtual get-together took place on Wednesday and saw the two R&B stars channeling transcendental energies through the power of sound. Lizzo set the mood with her trusty Sasha Flute, as well as occasionally cooed out loud. While seated beside a large crystal, SZA created bright, reverberating tones using Tibetan singing bowls.



More than 11,000 people tuned into the chakra healing session, which lasted 45 minutes. Watch the entire thing over on SZA’s Instagram before it expires in about seven hours. Below, check out a short video snippet.

Lizzo recently participated in Lady Gaga’s star-studded One World: Together at Home concert, in addition to Elton John’s Living Room Concert for America. As for SZA, the CoSigned R&B singer appeared on last night’s Jersey 4 Jersey benefit show, as well as on Donald Glover’s surprise album. The Ctrl artist has been working on a new album that is supposedly coming “soon as f*ck.”