The Highwomen's "Crowded Table" video

The Highwomen gave us one of the best albums of 2019. Now, the country music supergroup is back with a music video for “Crowded Table”, one of the self-titled record’s strongest singles and an anthem that just so happens to perfectly speak to our present circumstances.

The clip is comprised of behind-the-scenes footage from the band’s recording sessions, but pieced in a way that emphasizes the song’s warm message about the power of sticking together. In addition to all of The Highwomen — that’s Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires — there are cameos from album collaborators like Sheryl Crow, Yola, and Jason Isbell. Some scenes see them huddled around a communal table, while others capture the musicians goofing around over wine and simply reveling in each other’s companionship.



While it isn’t flashy, it’s the kind of feel-good visual we all could use right now. Watch it down below.

For more of married couple Shires and Isbell, check out their recent cover of Radiohead’s “High and Dry”, recorded while in quarantine.