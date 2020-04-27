Travis Scott Reveals Full Fortnite “Astronomical” Concert: Watch

Travis Scott's "Astronomical" Fortnite concert event

Travis Scott has released the full video from his recent Fortnite “Astronomical” concert experience. The nine-minute clip features the “live” debut of his new single “The Scotts” featuring Kid Cudi. Watch the entire thing below.

“Astronomical”, dubbed a “one of a kind musical journey”, premiered within the popular video game world of Fortnite last week The event saw a half-robot/half-human Fortnite version of the rapper “perform” amidst vivid, otherworldly scenery, most of which referenced Scott in some way or form.



With more than 12 million people tuned in, Scott elicited “Goosebumps” while flanked by bright laser beams. For a performance of “Highest in the Room”, the MC took a deep dive under the sea. Other wild backdrops included his Astroworld roller coaster engulfed in flames and a planet made to actually look like Scott himself.

It was out there in space that Scott and Kid Cudi revealed “The Scotts”. With additional co-production coming from Mike Dean, the single’s title is a play on the two rapper’s names: Travis Scott (obvs) and Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi’s real name).

“Astronomical” isn’t the first musical event to debut on Fortnite. EDM producer Marshmello threw his own concert within the game in 2019. In related concert-meets-video-game news, American Football recently “headlined” an actual Minecraft music festival earlier this month.

Scott recently dropped his Jack Boys compilation featuring Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Quavo. The early part of 2020 has seen him guest on albums from Jay Electronica and Justin Bieber, and he’s expected to again team up with Rosalía on a new single.