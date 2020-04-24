Kim Petras and Troye Sivan performing on The Stonewall Inn Gives Back livestream

On Thursday, queer pop artists Troye Sivan and Kim Petras performed as part of The Stonewall Inn Gives Back benefit livestream. The guest-heavy virtual concert raised funds for The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, a nonprofit that offers financial assistance to LGBTQ+ nightlife industry workers whose jobs have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadcasting in crisp black and white from his home, Sivan did a rendition of “Take Yourself Home”. The single, released earlier this month, marked his first since his impressive Bloom album from 2018. It also follows “Revelation”, his Golden Globe-nominated Boy Erased collaboration with Sigur Rós’ Jónsi.



As for the German-born Petras, she took things back to 2006 by singing an acoustic cover of Paris Hilton’s debut single “Stars are Blind”. Hilton caught the video and excitedly tweeted out her approval, writing, “This was so beautiful it made me cry.”

Elsewhere during the two-hour online benefit show, Savage Garden frontman Darren Hayes let loose a version of their ’90s smash “Truly Madly Deeply”, while Dionne Warwick sang a bit of the very timely “What The World Needs Now.” Other performers included Cyndi Lauper, Alan Cumming, Rufus Wainwright, Pabllo Vlttar, and Betty Who, and the entire evening was hosted by Michelle Visage and Tyler Oakley.

Below, watch the full Stonewall Gives Back livestream (scroll to 9:53 for Petras and 1:45:58 for Sivan). Head here for a list of livestreams happening today, April 24th.