“Weird Al” Plays Ted Nugent in New Reno 911 Revival

"Weird Al" Yankovic as Ted Nugent and Reno 911 cast (photo via artist's Twitter)

“Weird Al” Yankovic is bringing his parody talents to the smallest of screens by playing Ted Nugent in Quibi’s Reno 911 revival.

The trailer for the new series dropped on Wednesday, and with it came a number of cameo teases. There’s Patton Oswalt protesting SJWs, Michael Ian Black as a Jewish soldier, and Tim Allen as an army commander training Lt. Dangle. There’s also this one scene of a guy in an American flag cowboy hat and vest seemingly destroying a hotel kitchen service area, screaming, “What are you thinking?” There’s no clear shot of the actor’s face, but that voice sure sounds familiar. Now “Weird Al” has confirmed that it is indeed him causing the ruckus, and he’s portraying The Motor City Mad Man himself, Ted Nugent.



“Finally, some good news in the world — after an 11-year hiatus, one of the funniest shows of all time is BACK!” Yankovic tweeted along with some behind-the-scenes images of himself in full The Nuge garb. “The new season of Reno 911 begins streaming on @Quibion May 4. (Oh, and I show up at one point as Ted Nugent.).”

In one of the pictures included in the tweet, another actor appears dressed as Kid Rock, though it’s hard to make out who’s under the long wig and mustache. We’ll have to wait to see who that is when Reno 911 debuts on Quibi on May 4th. The mobile streaming service launched earlier this month with a 90-day free trial.