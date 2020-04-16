Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Wes Anderson Lists Movies to Watch In Quarantine

The veteran filmmaker is also a big fan of Jimmy McGill

by
on April 15, 2020, 9:44pm
0 comments
Wes Anderson, photo by Heather Kaplan

Pressed for something to watch? Wes Anderson has a few recommendations. In a new interview with France’s Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée, the Texas filmmaker was asked what films and television shows he’d recommend to watch.

When it comes to films, Anderson rattled off a number of titles: Marco Ferreri’s The Conjugal Bed, The Ape Women, and The Big Feast; William Wyler’s The Westerner; and Seth Holt’s Station Six-Sahara. Of Ferreri, he admits he “hadn’t really gotten into” The Big Feast upon first watch, but “loved it” after he gave it another chance. What say you?

More surprising were his television picks of which there was only one: Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s Better Call Saul. “It’s simply my favorite series,” Anderson said of the Breaking Bad spinoff. Needless to say, the show’s brilliant use of His Girl Friday on this week’s past “Bad Choice Road” was hardly lost on the auteur. Catch up now!

In related news, Anderson’s forthcoming war dramedy The French Dispatch was recently rescheduled from July 24th to October 16th. The film stars pretty much everyone that matters. Here’s just a handful of names: Tilda SwintonFrances McDormandJeffrey WrightBill MurrayOwen WilsonBenicio del Toro, Timothée Chalamet

Revisit the trailer below.

Previous Story
Saved By the Bell Reboot Gets First Trailer: Watch
Next Story
Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan Pen Moving Tribute to Hal Willner
No comments