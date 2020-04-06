Chicago Indie Rockers Whitney Robbed at Gunpoint

Whitney, photo by Laura Harvey

Chicago-based indie rockers Whitney were robbed at gunpoint on Sunday (April 5th). The incident reportedly happened just “a few blocks” from their house.

Bassist Josiah Marshall revealed the news on his Instagram account, writing, “heyyyy. we all just got robbed at gunpoint a few blocks from our house. we’ll be without our phones for a bit. stay safe out there. weird times.” His post included a photo of the band and a screenshot of an email discussing canceling their personal credit cards.



It’s unclear if the entire band was present for the robbery and what other items might have been taken. It’s also unclear exactly where the robbery took place — while Whitney were primarily formed in Chicago, Marshall himself lives in Oregon, judging by social media posts.

Update: In a statement to Consequence of Sound, Whitney’s management said, “This happened in Portland. We are working with authorities. Guys are safe and unharmed. At this time we don’t have any fundraising efforts planned.”

In his own statement to me via Instagram, Marshall wrote, “It happened in Portland. they took everyones phones and wallets. patted us down while having a gun in our face. broad daylight. nice neighborhood. we are just happy to be ok… tell everyone to be safe!”

Last summer, Whitney released Forever Turned Around, a sophomore album we praised for its “beautiful wistfulness”. Earlier this year, they dropped two new songs, one of which was a cover of Wilco’s “Far, Far Away”. Revisit the band’s appearance on Kyle Meredith With… below.

