Will Smith in the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Bad Boys For Life isn’t the only way to bring Will Smith into your quarantine. The blockbuster star is currently hosting a new series for Snapchat that he’s aptly dubbed, Will From Home. For the most part, each episode features a one-on-one interview, but he recently went all out with a full-on Fresh Prince reunion.

In addition to Big Willie Style, the conversation included Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton Banks), Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Aunt Vivian), and the show’s true MVP Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey). Not surprisingly, the cast praised the great and late James Avery, aka Uncle Phil



Below, you can catch a few previews of the discussion, or you can watch the full shebang over at Snapchat Discover. In related news, Smith last year announced that he was developing a spinoff series. Seeing how the world is shutdown, it would appear no cabs will be pulling up to the Bel-Air mansion any time soon. Alas, we have re-runs.