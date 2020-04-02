Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Teases New Song

Arcade Fire's Win Butler, photo by Philip Cosores

Win Butler, frontman for Canadian rock outfit Arcade Fire, has shared a snippet of a new song on social media.

The eight-second clip appeared on Butler’s Instagram stories, and was later re-posted to the Arcade Fire subreddit. The preview features no words, just a few chords of sunny acoustic guitar. Butler also didn’t give it a name, but he did provide a provocative caption: “Sometimes it takes 20 years to write a song.”



Fans are hoping it’s a taste of Arcade Fire’s yet-to-be announced sixth album, the follow-up to 2017’s Everything Now. And that may turn out to be the case. But at the moment, we can’t even be sure it’s an Arcade Fire song, let alone a first single. For now, all we know is that Win Butler is planning something 20 years in the making, and that’s reason enough to be excited.

In February, Arcade Fire played their first live show in two years at Kanaval Ball. Last fall, the band shared a remastered video for “Rebellion (Lies)” to mark the 15th anniversary of their debut album Funeral.