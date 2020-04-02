Yaeji Releases WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 Mixtape: Stream

Yaeji, photo by Dawnqmentary

Korean-American producer Yaeji has today released her new mixtape, WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던. Marking the artist’s XL Recordings debut, the full collection is available to stream below.

Produced over the last two years, WHAT WE DREW follows 2017’s pair of EPs, a self-titled effort and the forthrightly titled EP2. The new 12-track collection is described as “a look into [Yeaji’s] diary,” recorded in her freshly constructed Brooklyn recording studio. In a press release, Yaeji said she drew on inspiration from Korean indie rock, electronica, and the hip-hop and R&B of the late ’90s and early aughts.



WHAT WE DREW was previewed with the title track and “WAKING UP DOWN”. Guests on the EP include rapper Nappy Nina, performance artist Victoria Sin, producer Shy One, Tokyo DJ/produced, YonYon, rapper Lil Fayo, trenchcoat, and Sweet Pea, the latter three of whom appear on “FREE INTERLUDE”.

In addition to making music, Yaeji is a strong presence in community building, hosting raves like Brooklyn’s Elancia and dinner parties in her apartment called Curry in No Hurry. Speaking with Victoria Sin for SSENSE, Yaeji described how her community affects her music:

“…Personality-wise I’m like a sponge. Growing up I didn’t really have a lot of friends. I had a tough childhood in terms of meeting people. So that’s why I relied on the Internet to find music. But by going to school, joining the [Carnegie Mellon student] radio, moving to New York, and finding this underground community, now I have peers around that deeply influence me. I love them and I think they’re so special because I’ve never had this connection before.”

Stream the entirety of WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 below. Yaeji will support the release with a summer tour (hopefully), and you can get tickets here.

WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 Artwork:

WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던 Tracklist:

01. MY IMAGINATION 상상

02. WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던

03. IN PLACE 그 자리 그대로

04. WHEN I GROW UP

05. MONEY CAN’T BUY (ft. Nappy Nina)

06. FREE INTERLUDE (ft. Lil Fayo, trenchcoat, Sweet Pea)

07. SPELL 주문 (ft. YonYon, G.L.A.M.)

08. WAKING UP DOWN

09. IN THE MIRROR 거울

10. THE TH1NG (ft. Victoria Sin, Shy One)

11. THESE DAYS 요즘

12. NEVER SETTLING DOWN