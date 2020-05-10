Menu
10 Back to the Future Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

Start thinking fourth-dimensionally with these truly timeless lines

on May 25, 2020, 11:44am
Back to the Future Quotes
Back to the Future Part III (Amblin)

Thirty years ago, the Back to the Future trilogy came to an end. Marty McFly finally made it back home in Hill Valley circa 1985, Doc Brown went off with his family (not to mention, that creepy kid), and the Delorean, well, let’s move on.

Since then, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale’s time-traveling misadventures have become an essential part of our own space time continuum. We still watch the flicks, we still turn up Huey Lewis, and we still have crushes on Michael J. Fox.

We also never stop quoting the damn thing. Hell, even amidst the pandemic, we’ve found a way to wield Gale’s prose to our own advantage. And given how we’re living in Biff Tannen’s America, the memes have just been nonstop.

So, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Back to the Future Part III, which steamrolled into theaters on May 25, 1990, we’re punching it to 88mph and returning to Hill Valley with these 10 quotes. Some are obvious, some go a little deep.

“If you put your mind to it, you can accomplish anything.”

bttf gif 3 10 Back to the Future Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Roads? Where we’re going we don’t need roads.”

flying gif 10 Back to the Future Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Well, I figured, what the hell.”

doc gif 10 Back to the Future Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Whoa, this is heavy.”

heavy 10 Back to the Future Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Hey, you’re the doc, Doc.”

marty and doc 10 Back to the Future Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Hello? Hello? Anyone home, huh? Think, McFly! Think!”

biff 10 Back to the Future Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“You’re not thinking fourth-dimensionally.”

bttf 2 shark 10 Back to the Future Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Guess you guys aren’t ready for that yet…”

mcfly guitar gif 10 Back to the Future Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“My density has brought me to you.”

JhIBVea 10 Back to the Future Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

“Your future is whatever you make it, so make it a good one.”

bttf 3 10 Back to the Future Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

