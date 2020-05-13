ABBA

Mamma Mia, here we go again! This summer, ABBA will reissue their entire classic catalog on colored vinyl for the first time. All of their albums — that’s eight in total — will be neatly collected in a box set featuring replicas of their original artwork.

Officially titled ABBA: The Studio Albums includes Swedish group’s 1973 debut album, Ring Ring (red vinyl), along with Waterloo from 1974 (orange vinyl). ABBA’s timeless self-titled LP from 1975, boasting mega singles “SOS” and “Mamma Mia”, will be featured in a silver hue.



1976’s Arrival, anchored by fan favorite “Dancing Queen”, will be pressed on white vinyl, while ABBA — The Album from 1977, 1979’s Voulez-Vous, and 1980’s Super Trouper will be featured on green, blue, and gold, respecitvely. ABBA’s final album together, 1981’s The Visitors, is set to come in a yellow variant.

The comprehensive box set is officially due out July 3rd and pre-orders have already begun. The reissue campaign comes as the pop icons are expected to release their first new music in over three decades.

“They’re coming,” ABBA’s Benny Andersson previously said of the band’s forthcoming recordings, believed to be at least five new songs in total. “They’re coming this year. I’m guessing after the summer.”